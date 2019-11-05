Parents to be included in advocacy awareness programme on modified bikes: JKJR

KUANTAN: The Road Safety Department’s (JKJR) advocacy awareness programme on the dangers of using modified bicycles will also include parents in their efforts to curb such activities.

Director-General Mohd Nasri Ishak said there was a need to have parents involved in the programme as they were the closest people to keep tabs over their children’s movements.

“They (parents) can play a role in influencing children not to be involved in modified bicycle activities that could endanger their lives as the safety aspects of riding such bicycles are not observed.

“The advocacy programme will be held in schools and residential areas which have been identified as the focal point for children and teens to ‘play’ and use the modified bicycles,” he said.

Mohd Nasri said this at a press conference after launching the Road Safety Module for Primary Schools in Pahang at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Bunut Rendang, here today.

The learning module was introduced in primary schools this year with aspects of road safety being incorporated into the Bahasa Malaysia subject for two hours every month.

He also advised parents to be more aware of the changes made to their children’s bicycles in converting them into pedestrian bikes, which are clearly not in compliance with the law.

“The use of miodified bicycles is not only harmful to those who ride it, but also to other road users because it poses the risk of accidents which could result in death,“ he said. — Bernama