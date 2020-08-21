Parking bay killing

THE day Jan 5, 2015 will be remembered with some sadness by those in the local entertainment industry, especially musicians facing adversity.

A big name in the sector, showbiz promoter Stephen Joseph (pix) was well-known as being charitable and caring, especially with local musicians struggling to make ends meet.

Among prominent groups he had managed was the evergreen band Alleycats.

On that fateful evening, little did Joseph know that a regular dinner outing with his wife, Mary Ooi, 58, and daughter Joanne, 19, would be his last.

What ignited the tragedy was trivial – a tussle over parking space.

Joseph, then aged 54, and his family had left their house in Section 19, Petaling Jaya for a nearby food court in Jalan SS2/63, a stone’s throw from the Sea Park police station.

They went around looking for a parking space before they spotted one close to the food court but they had overshot the spot.

Ooi then stepped out of the car and stood at the parking lot to “reserve” it while her husband drove around the food court to get to the parking space.

Another motorist then arrived an attempted to park his car at the spot Ooi was “guarding”.

The burly driver rudely yelled at Ooi for blocking him and ordered her out of the way.

Just then, Joseph arrived.

Both drivers stepped out of their vehicles and an argument ensued. As the situation escalated, Joseph was punched several times, causing him to fall.

Ooi managed to break up the fight and led her husband into their car.

Joseph regained his composure and drove away from the scene but moments later, he complained of chest pains and told his wife to take over the wheel.

As Ooi rushed her husband to the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC), he fell unconscious in the car.

On arrival at the hospital, Joseph’s heart had stopped beating but doctors managed to resuscitate him.

He was placed in intensive care but eight hours later, he succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem report revealed that he suffered serious internal injuries to his lungs from blows to his chest.

Police launched a hunt for Joseph’s killer soon after and although there was a large group of onlookers during the altercation, none came forward to provide clues to the man’s identity.

A blurry video of the incident taken by a bystander surfaced during investigations, but it was of no help to investigators.

The only hope in solving the case were recordings from closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed in the area by the local council.

However, investigators learnt that none of the CCTVs were functioning at the time of the incident.

Five years later, the case remains unsolved and Joseph’s killer is still at large.