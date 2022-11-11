Parliament attendance: Dewan Rakyat is not school: Hadi

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) has dismissed criticisms over his frequent absence in Parliament as the MP for Marang, Malaysiakini reports.

He said the criticisms is irrelevant because Dewan Rakyat is not like school, where one needs to attend daily for the entire session.

“Parliament attendance is not like school attendance. This is something people don’t understand. Ministers don’t just sit around there, just like in school.

“Ministers come in to reply to questions. And then, when that is done, they leave to perform duties elsewhere,” Hadi was quoted as saying in Marang, today.

He also pointed out that he was absent from Parliament to attend to other obligations as an MP.

Earlier, Malaysiakini reported that in the five sessions of the Dewan Rakyat from July 2021 to March 2022, Hadi attended only 21 out of the 71 days of sitting.