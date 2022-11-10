Parliament dissolution: Govt machinery to provide optimum service - Mohd Zuki

PUTRAJAYA: The government’s administrative machinery will provide optimum service to the people based on policies that have been decided to continue safeguarding people’s well-being and welfare, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Mohd Zuki, who chaired a special meeting today following the dissolution of Parliament, said civil service employees would continue to honour the trust entrusted to them as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“The members of the public service will adhere to the Public Service pledge to ensure the best service to the people and country,“ he said in a post uploaded on his official Facebook today.

The special meeting was attended by all heads of service, directors-general (D-G) and secretaries-general of ministries, among them Public Service Department D-G Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah.

Also present were Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Health D-G Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Mohd Zuki said among the matters discussed in the meeting were the role and function of the caretaker government in the period until the new government is formed and the procedures and guidelines for the security of the administrative offices during the period.

The meeting also discussed priorities and preparedness to face any possible flood disaster at all levels including aid distribution, asset mobility as well as order and public health, he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Parliament dissolution to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15) after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah gave his consent.

Following the dissolution of Parliament, Ismail Sabri also recommended the heads of state governments except for Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor to dissolve their respective state assemblies to allow elections to be held simultaneously. - Bernama