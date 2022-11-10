Parliament dissolution necessary to prevent disharmony in Cabinet: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The dissolution of the 14th Parliament is necessary to prevent disharmony from being triggered in the Cabinet, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said the decision to dissolve the Parliament was made after 12 ministers acted inappropriately by writing to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“The ministers had clearly turned their backs on the institution of the Prime Minister, whose appointment was consented to by His Majesty, thus weakening the spirit of solitary in the Cabinet.

“Of late, some Cabinet ministers had openly criticised the government’s decisions and policies.

“In fact, Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s action in declaring Barisan Nasional as the main enemy of PN had sown the seeds of division despite his party being part of the government,” he said in a statement today in response to the one issued by Istana Negara yesterday in which His Majesty expressed his disappointment with the current political situation.

Elaborating, Ismail Sabri said Muhyiddin, as the chairman of the National Recovery Council, had once issued a statement suggesting that the Parliament be dissolved as the government had failed to manage the country and the economy well.

“The government can only function well through the spirit of togetherness and solidarity in giving the best service to the people.

“The country needs a stable government to deal with the challenges ahead,” he said.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri announced the dissolution of the Parliament to make way for the 15th General Election.

In the statement, Ismail Sabri also reiterated that the dissolution of the Parliament was made to return the mandate to the people and put a stop to all the voices questioning the legitimacy of the alleged backdoor government. - Bernama