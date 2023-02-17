Parliament first week review: ‘Field’ for newbies to show potential

KUALA LUMPUR: The curtain for the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament, which is the first sitting for the unity government, was raised in a ceremonious opening last Monday with the newly elected representatives eager to carry out their duties in Parliament.

It is a ‘field’ to test the potential of the Members of Parliament (MPs) who were chosen by voters in their respective constituencies in the 15th General Election (GE15), whether they ‘do their job’ of bringing up the people’s issues and problems or just attending the Parliament sitting to fill the quorum.

For certain, the new MPs are highly spirited, and so is Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who began his task by answering three questions during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT) on the second day of the sitting on Tuesday, as soon as the question and answer session began.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul announced on the same day that the prime minister will respond to questions posed during the MQT session on Tuesday, while the Thursday (MQT) session will be responded to by the ministers concerned.

Prior to this, Johari said the session with the Prime Minister would be one of the reforms to be implemented in Parliament.

As expected, and is the norm, it was a heated Parliamentary session full of drama and verbal exchange among the opposing MPs, for instance on the second day of sitting between Datuk Dr Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) and Chong Zhemin (DAP-Kampar).

It happened when Wee was debating the motion on the royal address. He criticised the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for importing chicken eggs from India to overcome the issue of egg shortage in the country.

Following a heated argument between Wee and Zhemin, the Speaker reprimanded the latter and told him to sit several times, but it went unheeded.

“Kampar has to listen to me. Sit, because the one who is answering is the answer. After the minister has answered, Kampar can ask the minister. That’s the rule. As a newbie, sit and learn first,” he said.

However, the commotion did not affect Johari and his deputy, Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor, from handling the situation to ensure the meeting went smoothly.

At one juncture, on the fourth day of the sitting, Ramli reminded members of the house to always mind their behavior and conduct to avoid the public from having a negative perception of them, like labeling Parliament as a ‘zoo’.

He also chided members who hold their own ‘small meetings’ (chatting) when the Dewan Rakyat was in session.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah, in his royal address when opening the Parliament sitting, touched on various issues, including the importance of political stability.

His Majesty also expressed the hope that Anwar would be the last Prime Minister appointed under his rule, and also his wish to drive on the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah and Sarawak.

Fifty MPs from the government and the opposition participated in the debate on the royal address during the four-day sitting.

Meanwhile, this week’s sitting also witnessed the Parliament approving the appointment of members of the Select Committee for the 15th Parliament, namely Johari as the chairman.

The six committee members included Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GPS-Petra Jaya), Transport Minister Anthony Loke (PH-Seremban) and Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (PH-Pandan).

Other members are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang), Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) and Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu).

The meeting also witnessed the tabling of the Printing of Qur’anic Texts (Amendment) Bill 2023 for the first reading.

The bill seeks among others, a heavier penalty and prison sentence for offences relating to the printing or publication of Quran texts not approved by the Quran Printing, Control, and Licensing Board (LPPPQ).

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for 29 days, from Feb 13 until March 30. - Bernama