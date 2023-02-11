Parliament passes Budget 2024 at policy stage via voice vote

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supply Bill 2024 for next year’s budget (Budget 2024) was passed by the Dewan Rakyat at the policy stage in parliament today via a voice vote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Minister of Finance, wound up the Budget 2024 debate for the Ministry of Finance, which was the last ministry to wind up the debate.

Budget 2024, themed ‘Economic Reforms, Empowering the People’ which Anwar presented in parliament on Oct 13, involves the allocation of RM393.8 billion, which is the highest budget ever presented in Malaysia.

Of the total allocation, RM303.8 billion is for operating expenses, RM90 billion as development expenses, and RM2 billion is set aside for contingency savings.

The bill had been debated since Oct 16.

The debate on the bill at the committee level is scheduled for 12 days starting Nov 6. -Bernama