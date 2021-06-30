Parliament proposes to PM to hold special meeting before Aug 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun have proposed to the Prime Minister for a special meeting of Parliament to be held before Aug 1 in accordance with existing laws.

Both of them brought forth the proposal to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin following their audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday.

“Both the Senate president and Dewan Rakyat Speaker, as well as their respective deputies uphold His Majesty’s decree and have pledged the Parliament’s commitment and preparedness to hold Parliament sitting as decreed by the King,” according to the statement issued by the Malaysian Parliament.

The statement also said that during the audience, Al-Sultan Abdullah has decreed for the Parliament to convene before Aug 1. — Bernama