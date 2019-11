KUALA LUMPUR: Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today called on all parties to stop using its proceedings in Parliament related to vehicle Registration Certificates (RC) and Vehicle Entry Permits (VEP) as political campaign material in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Its chairman, Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad, said the action was not only irresponsible, but also violated Standing Order 85.

She said the rule stipulated that any evidence taken before a select committee and any letter issued may not be published by any member of the committee, or by anyone, before the committee brought a statement to the council.

“For that reason, statements presented in Parliament’s PAC proceedings are confidential and cannot be discussed outside the proceedings,“ she said in a statement today.

Noraini also pointed out that the Parliament PAC was still conducting proceedings on the issue previously reported through the 2017 Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) Series 2 after it was launched on Feb 20.

To date, the Parliament PAC has held five proceedings on the issue with the last being held on Oct 23, he said.

She said with proceedings that were still ongoing, the Parliament PAC had not held a housekeeping report meeting to finalise reports on the RC and VEP under the Transport Ministry, to discuss the conclusions and recommendations that were to be submitted to the government.

“After the committee concludes its report, it will be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat and only then could it be read by all parties as it has the status of a public document,“ she said.

Noraini added that the committee did not have the power to prosecute to determine if any party present as a witness was involved in any crime or corruption.

“The presence of all the witnesses before the Parliament PAC is to assist the committee in carrying out the proceedings, not as the accused in any crime or corruption,“ she said. — Bernama