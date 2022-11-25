Parliament session on Dec 19, motion of confidence on PM to be tabled

KUALA LUMPUR: The 15th Parliament session - the first under the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim - will be held on Dec 19.

Anwar, who was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister today, said a motion of confidence will be tabled at the sitting to end the question of his legitimacy as prime minister.

“The first motion, other than the swearing in (of MPs) is a motion from the government, which is a vote of confidence. So we are not worried about the legitimacy,“ he said at his first press conference as prime minister at the Sungai Long Golf & Country Club, Kajang near here yesterday.

Apart from Pakatan Harapan (PH), he also got the support of MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Warisan, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), as well as Independents.

“The question of stability should not arise,“ he said.

Anwar said during the session, the government would also table and approve emoluments for civil servants first, before the 2023 Budget is tabled again.

“Budget, of course we have to clear the emolument (for civil servants) first on the 19th, so that our public servants don’t need to worry.

“And then give us another month or so, then we will table a new Budget or a revised budget,“ he said.

The 2023 Budget was tabled on Oct 7 by the then finance minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz with a total allocation of RM372.3 billion. Three days later, on Oct 10, Parliament was dissolved to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Anwar, 75, took the oath of office as the 10th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara yesterday. - Bernama