Parliament sitting to commence Feb 13, Budget tabling on Feb 24

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) is scheduled to table the revised Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24, next year.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, will table the budget at the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament, which will begin on Feb 13.

“Yes, it is true that Budget 2023 will be tabled on Feb 24. Overall, the tabling of the budget and the debate process, including at the committee and policy stage, will take 21 days.

“The Notice of the First Meeting will be issued by Dewan Rakyat secretary Dr Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin for distribution to Members of Parliament later,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Johari said the second session, which will last for 29 days, will begin with the Royal Address by Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He also said that the parliamentary sitting on Dec 19 and 20 was to carry out the vote of confidence for Anwar to confirm his legitimacy as Prime Minister and tabling of a special allocation or Mini Budget.

The Dewan Rakyat later passed the mini budget involving a total of RM107,718,676,650, which includes payment for civil servants’ salaries, utilities, scholarships, welfare assistance, education and health services.

On Oct 7, Budget 2023 was tabled by the previous government led by ninth Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob but was not passed as the Parliament was dissolved three days later to pave the way for the 15th General Election. - Bernama