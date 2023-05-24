Parliament to discuss unclaimed money today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat, sitting for the third day today, will discuss, among other things, the amount of unclaimed money as of March 31, 2023, and proposals by the government to use the money for national development.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, the question on the matter will be raised by Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) to the Minister of Finance during the question and answer session.

Also on the list is a question from Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN-Kubang Pasu) to the Foreign Minister regarding steps to be taken by the government to restore Malaysia’s glory, position and role at the international level, including ASEAN, with Malaysia now seen to be increasingly isolated and less dynamic, like she used to be in the 1980s and 1990s.

There is also a question from Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) to the Minister of Human Resources on whether the ministry intends to set up an incentive fund to help employers, especially those from private companies, to create matching opportunities for students of higher learning institutions to do their internships with reasonable allowances given to cover their expenses.

After the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat session will continue with the debate on the Insolvency (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The order for today’s sitting will include the tabling of several bills for the second reading, such as Fees (Department of Broadcasting Malaysia) (Validation) Bill 2023, the Renewable Energy (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023.

This session of the Dewan Rakyat sitting is for 11 days from May 22 to 25 and from June 6 until 15. -Bernama