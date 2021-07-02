Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible before Aug 1 — Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Parliament sitting will be called as soon as possible before Aug 1 as decided by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Leader of the House.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the matter will be finalised in the Cabinet meeting on July 7.

“The federal government has always been consistent in upholding the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree in all matters concerning the country’s administration, including those related to parliamentary proceedings.

“As such, Prime Minister as the Leader of the House has decided to call for the Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible before Aug 1,” he said in a statement here today.

On June 30, Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun in a joint statement proposed to the Prime Minister for the special sitting of Parliament to be held before Aug 1 in accordance with the existing laws.

It followed the call by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for Parliament sitting to be held as soon as possible. — Bernama