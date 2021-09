KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal government’s offer today to bring transformation in Parliament and the government can change the country’s political landscape from one that is ‘confrontational’, to not too partisan in nature, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa. (pix)

He said it was a significant milestone that would have a profound impact on the country.

“It is a start. I am confident that in the near future, the government will take several more transformative measures, that may not have been implemented before, but I see that the government led by the current prime minister has the ‘political will’, without any hesitation, to do good for the country,“ he said while appearing as a guest on RTM’s Bicara Naratif programme entitled ‘Hari Malaysia: Kita Keluarga Malaysia’ which aired tonight.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced a seven-point plan offered by the government in implementing the transformation in Parliament and government sector to restore political stability in fighting Covid-19 and reviving the economy.

It includes the tabling of the Anti-Hopping Bill, the implementation of Vote18 soon, and limiting the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years.

