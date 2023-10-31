Parliamentary Caucus on Palestine recommends govt to summon ambassadors of countries against UN resolution

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Parliamentary Caucus on Palestine recommended the government to summon ambassadors from countries that oppose the United Nations (UN) resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza.

The head of the caucus, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said that the proposed action was not like the demarche notice used by the United States (US), but to demonstrate the country's firm stance.

“The Malaysian Ambassador to the US has been summoned through a démarche notice over Malaysia’s stance on Hamas and for Malaysia to consider Hamas as a terrorist organisation,“ he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby today.

On Oct 27, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved a resolution demanding an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza, with 120 Member States voting in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

Syed Ibrahim also urged Malaysia to support the request by the United Arab Emirates for the UN Security Council to hold a special session regarding Israel's continued attacks on civilians and ground assaults in Gaza.

The Ledang Member of Parliament said the caucus also urged lawmakers worldwide to call on their governments to support the UN resolution.

“We call on all Malaysians, as well as political parties that love peace and humanity to focus on the issue of the worst humanitarian disaster and genocide committed by the Israeli regime.

“We need to demand an immediate cessation to Israel’s extreme attacks on hospitals, children, and women; insist on safe passage for humanitarian aid and prevent escalation of the conflict. Set aside trivial matters and propaganda, show Malaysia’s strong unity and solidarity,“ he said. -Bernama