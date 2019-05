PETALING JAYA: The Parliament special select committee on public appointments will meet the Judicial Appointments Commission tomorrow to discuss and review the appointments of new Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

The committee will also set a date to discuss the appointment of Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador as inspector-general of police.

In a statement today, committee chairman William Leong Jee Keen said the discussion and review of Tengku Maimun’s and Abdul Hamid’s appointments is within the spirit and letter of the Federal Constitution, relevant specific legislation and terms of reference of the Special Select Committee.

“This is in furtherance of the aspirations stated in Promise 12 and Promise 16 of the Pakatan Harapan Manifesto which is to restore the dignity of the Parliament and for the Parliament to act as a check and advance to executive power,“ Leong, who is Selayang MP, said.