Part of RM150m allocation will be used to install Bailey bridges in flood-hit areas in Johor

BAGAN DATUK: The Cabinet has decided that part of the additional allocation of RM150 million announced yesterday will be used for the construction of Bailey bridges in flood-affected areas in Johor.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said the construction involved collapsed roads including in Sekijang.

“Its MP has told me the need for a Bailey bridge (there).

“The district-level coordinating committee will be able to install the Bailey bridge before the repairs and upgrading of the roads are completed,“ he told reporters at the Bagan Datuk UMNO division delegates meeting here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ordered all government machinery to help in post-flood operations in Johor and approved an additional allocation of RM150 million for this.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said post-flood works at about 15 affected schools in Johor are being carried out to ensure students can return to school for the 2023/2024 academic calendar scheduled for tomorrow.

He asked parents to be patient if the schools involved are still unable to operate and the government through the central disaster committee as well as the state and district disaster committees are trying to coordinate the recovery work.

“The stagnant floodwaters happening in five districts in Johor, God willing, will recede because the there’s no more rain and works to pump out floodwaters being carried out.

“There is the addition of high-powered pumps for low-lying areas,” he added. - Bernama