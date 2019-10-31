Part-time hotel employee jailed for hurting wife

MALACCA: A part-time hotel employee was sentenced to eight months’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt on his wife last Saturday.

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim handed down the sentence on Mohamad Iqbal Rahim, 24, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the sentence from yesterday, the day he was arrested.

Mohamad Iqbal was charged with hitting and punching his wife, Norfatin Shafiqa Rosli, 24, by the roadside in Taman Malim Jaya here at 8.30pm on Oct 26.

He was also charged with self-administration of the methamphetamine drug at the Narcotic Criminal Investigation office here at 8.20am last Oct 27, but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was allowed bail of RM2,000 in one surety and the court set Dec 19 for mention. — Bernama