Parti Bangsa Malaysia open to alliances

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) is prepared to work with any political parties or coalition which shares PBM’s ideals, said secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad.

He said as a new party, PBM is aware that building alliances can help it serve the people more effectively.

“Every political party has its own strength and weaknesses. It is important for political parties that share the same ideals to leverage each other’s strength to achieve synergy that can enhance its service to the voters. Each party can play different roles in the political landscape to serve the people,“ he said in a statement today.

Nor Hizwan also pointed that Malaysia has reached a stage where political parties should not obsess over excessive competition but should seek out and complement each other for the greater good of this nation.

“No parties should be dominating in our political landscape, and gone are the days where a political party or coalition has hegemony over Malaysian politics. History has also shown that political ‘marriages of convenience’ can be very unstable in the long-run and is detrimental to the people,“ he added.