Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru President Cobbold John dies

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Cobbold John Lusoi died early today due to a heart attack.

Party secretary-general Anthony Nais said Cobbold, 57, passed away at 7am in his house in Kuala Lumpur.

An oil palm planter with a masters degree in agriculture science from a New Zealand University, Cobbold was also a Native Customary Rights (NCR) land activist.

Anthony confirmed that Cobbold contested in the Sri Aman parliamentary seat in the 14th general election last year and lost.

Cobbold had also unsuccessfully stood in six other previous parliamentary and state elections in Sarawak. — Bernama