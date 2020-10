KOTA KINABALU: Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) has decided not to contest in the Batu Sapi parliamentary by-election.

PCS secretary-general Ansari Abdullah said the decision was made after taking into consideration the lives and safety of the people following the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

He said Sabah could not afford to go through another outbreak of Covid-19 new cases once campaigning and polling start being held for the seat.

“We pray that Sabah and its people are protected from the Covid-19i virus... for us, the lives and safety of the people outweigh all political interests.

“Sabah is currently being hit by a serious wave of the Covid-19 virus and it is clear that the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued for the 16th state election recently, failed to curb the virus from spreading,” he said in a statement here, today.

The Batu Sapi seat was declared vacant after the death of its incumbent Datuk Liew Vui Keong on Oct 2.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the implementation of the by-election is in line with Article 54 Clause (1) of the Federal Constitution.

The EC will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct 13.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN would not contest in the Batu Sapi parliamentary by-election to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the country, particularly in Sabah.-Bernama