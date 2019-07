KUCHING: Mambong state assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil today announced his resignation from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), formerly United People’s Party (UPP) with immediate effect.

Jerip, who held the post of PSB deputy president, said he had come to the decision after consulting the people and supporters in his constituency.

“It has been a painful decision for me ... My decision too is in the interest of the Bidayuh unity.

“I can then contribute towards solidifying and consolidating the Bidayuh unity within the Sarawak government ... I pledge my fullest support to the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) in continuing to lead Sarawak,“ he said in a statement here today.

Jerip, who quit PSB after rumours of leaders deserting the party surfaced, is currently Assistant Minister of Transportation in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led state government.

He and party president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, who is also Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce and Second Minister of Finance, are members of the state administration even though PSB is not a member of GPS.

However Jerip said the decision has to be made as he was fully aware and convinced that only the GPS under the leadership of Abang Johari had the vision, commitment and programmes to bring even better progress to the rural constituencies.

He was confident that the people would benefit a great deal through the GPS government’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) in bringing better infrastructure to the rural areas and a better standard of living.

“As such, we all must show solidarity in facing the challenges ahead and in giving our strongest support to Abang Jo ... Our Chief Minister is steadfastly and committedly protecting Sarawak’s rights and interests,“ he said.

Apart from Jerip, PSB’s five other elected representatives are Wong (Bawang Assan), Ranum Mina (Opar), Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa (Engkilili), Datuk Tiong Thai King (Dudong) and Sri Aman Member of Parliament Datuk Masir Kujat. — Bernama