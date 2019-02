KUALA LUMPUR: Part of Jalan Barat will be experiencing traffic flow obstruction, diversions and partial closure for the infrastructure works for the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) development.

TRX City Sdn Bhd in a statement said the obstruction would take effect continuously, 24 hours a day for seven months from Feb 23 to Aug 31.

“Following the obstructions, light vehicles from the south of Jalan Barat will have to take Jalan Horley to reach Jalan Imbi.

“Meanwhile, long and heavy vehicles will have to take Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Bukit Bintang as alternative routes,“ it said.

Traffic users are advised to adhere to all traffic signboards to ensure safety and to avoid confusion. — Bernama