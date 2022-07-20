Participation of housewives in SKSSR is voluntary: Socso

KUALA LUMPUR: The participation of housewives in the proposed Housewife Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) is on a voluntary basis and husbands are not obliged to contribute for their wives, said Social Security Organisation (Socso).

It said that the Housewives’ Social Security Bill 2022, tabled for the first reading by Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, stated that the husband is only obliged to pay contributions for his wife if he chooses to do so and he needs to inform Socso.

“In this situation, it can be an offence for the husband if he fails to pay the contribution. The husband can be fined not more than RM10,000 or imprisoned not more than two years or both, if convicted.

“However, if the couple is divorced or the husband is unable to pay his wife’s contribution due to loss of source of income or the like, then his commitment to pay the contribution is void,“ it said in a statement tonight.

Socso also explained that the wife or housewife can pay the SKSSR contribution voluntarily and the payment of the contribution can also be made by any third party.

In this regard, the statement said news reports published by several media, including via online platforms, that husbands who failed to pay their wives’ Socso contributions can be fined or imprisoned, are inaccurate.

The Housewives’ Social Security Act which seeks to provide for social security for the insured housewives in the form of certain benefits for the improvement of their health, safety, welfare and well-being was tabled for the first reading in Parliament yesterday.

According to the bill, a scheme, known as SKSSR, will be set up for the purpose.

The bill states that housewives who contribute to the scheme are entitled to disability benefits such as medical benefits, permanent disablement benefit, constant attendance allowance, survivor’s pension and funeral benefit. - Bernama