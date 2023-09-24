Parties campaigning in Pelangai by-election told to behave

BENTONG: ‘Don’t behave badly in Pelangai,‘ that’s the advice of residents to political parties campaigning in the Pelangai state seat by-election.

The by-election campaign started yesterday after the candidate nomination process and will end at 11.59 pm, next Oct 6.

For Sharif Muhammad, 36, from Kampung Shafie here, all parties need to have a sense of responsibility not to disrupt the harmony and order of the area with excessive campaigns including involving the 3R issues of race, religion and royal institution.

“Here (Pelangai constituency) there are many Felda settlers but it is also inhabited by people of various races, so don’t incite things that can trigger disharmony, mind the language, because the current trend is such that what the leaders say that goes viral will be followed by young people, ” he told Bernama.

He added that he does not want the life of the community there, which is peaceful and loves to help each other, to be strained due to political issues.

Senior citizen, Sabar Sarip, 66, said that as a person who was born, raised and has settled in Simpang Pelangai, her soul is very much in tune with the constituency which she described as very peaceful.

“Nowadays outsiders like to come here. We welcome everyone including those who want to campaign. Any party is welcome as long as they don’t promote negative things that have a bad effect on us residents here,“ she said.

Pahang village heads chief Razak Beretong, feels that the candidates need to use the campaign platform responsibly by championing local issues, which should include the Orang Asli community in the constituency.

“For example, a majority of the Orang Asli here are rubber tappers and they face income problems as the price of rubber is very low at the moment at around RM2.70 per kilogramme, not to mention the increase in the cost of raw materials so the family’s economy is also unstable. There are many other issues but don’t touch sensitive issues, especially the 3Rs,” he said.

Yesterday, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman reminded all parties not to touch on matters that could threaten public order, including the 3R issues during the Pelangai by-election campaign.

Meanwhile, State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Government Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said the state of Pahang, also known as Darul Makmur, is known for its moderate politics.

“Having a by-election in Pelangai is not an excuse for us or any party to discredit anyone or campaign excessively.

“Ideally, we should all respond to the call of the Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail who urged that all contesting parties present their performance reports to be a reference for the people to choose who they want, not just play on perception to confuse the voters,“ he said.

The Pelangai by-election on Oct 7 will see a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, Kasim Samat (PN) and Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli, an independent candidate.-Bernama