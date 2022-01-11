Parties in claim for Jamaludin Jarjis’ estate agree to discuss for out of court settlement

KUALA LUMPUR: Parties in the claim for matrimonial property worth RM1 billion filed by Puan Sri Kalsom Ismail, who is Tan Sri Jamaludin Jarjis’ widow, against her four children and mother-in-law are in the process of discussions to resolve the case amicably outside the court.

The four children named as defendants in the claim are Ikwan Hafiz, Nur Anis, Nurul Alyaa and Noor Adilla. The other defendant is Jamaludin’s mother, Aminah Abdullah.

Syarie lawyer Nor Husniah Husin, representing Kalsom, 66, told Syarie judge Abdul Shukor Abd Hamid that her four children and mother-in-law were discussing to resolve the case as was recommended by the judge.

“As such, all parties agreed to vacate today’s trial date and on Nov 14 to make way for family discussions without the lawyers involved,“ she said.

Lawyers Syarie Nur Hidayah A Bakar and Farhan Haziq Mohamed, representing Aminah, confirmed the matter and told the court that the parties also agreed for a new date to be fixed to replace today’s date.

Following which, judge Abdul Shukor vacated all the dates that had been set earlier to hear the case and fixed Jan 31 next year to be informed of the status of the discussion.

Kalsom, 66, filed the claim for the matrimonial property, which included 20 properties in Malaysia, Makkah and several companies in October 2018 against her four children and mother-in-law.

Jamaludin, who was also the former Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, was killed on April 4, 2015, after the helicopter he was travelling in from Pekan, Pahang, enroute to Kuala Lumpur, crashed at Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor, at 4.55 pm.

Also killed were the pilot, Captain Clifford William Fournier, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias, businessman Datuk Tan Huat Seang, Jamaludin’s personal aide Razakan Seran and a woman known as Aidana Baizieva. - Bernama