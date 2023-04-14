Parties involved in Dr M, Zahid defamation suits to discuss on settling dispute

KUALA LUMPUR: The parties involved in the defamation suits involving Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will discuss to settle their dispute through mediation at the High Court here.

The Deputy Prime Minister had filed a suit against Dr Mahathir over the latter’s claim that he had used his position to influence the former Prime Minister to intervene in his case proceeding which is still ongoing in court.

Meanwhile Dr Mahathir has filed a suit against Ahmad Zahid for allegedly defaming him in relation to the use of the name ‘kutty’.

Counsel Shahrul Fazli Kamarulzaman, representing Ahmad Zahid when contacted said the matter was informed during the online case management held before deputy registrar Nor Afidah Idris today.

“The court has fixed another online case management on July 14, 2023 to find out if the parties agree to mediate for both defamation suits,“ he said.

Counsel Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi who appeared for Dr Mahathir said if the parties fail to reach a settlement, the defamation suits would continue to be heard.

The court had earlier fixed Nov 6 to 9 to hear Ahmad Zahid’s suit against Dr Mahathir, while Dr Mahathir’s suit against Ahmad Zahid has been scheduled to be held for four days from Sept 11. - Bernama