PONTIAN: The police have called on political parties and candidates contesting in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election to advise their supporters to avoid creating any provocation in the run up to Nov 16 polls.

Pontian district police chief Supt Mustafa Bakri Salleh said as the by-election campaign intensifies, things may get out of hand which could lead to provocation amongst the contesting parties.

“As such we hope supporters of the contesting parties will keep their emotions in check so that nothing untoward happens during the campaign period and all will run smoothly until this Saturday when the winner of by-election will be determined.”

He said this to reporters after visiting Bangunan Perkep at the Pontain district headquarters here today to check on the early voting process.

Except for a few isolated incidents, Mustafa said the campaign had been smooth sailing and he hoped this situation would remain that way.

This by-election was called following the death of the incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from Pakatan Harapan (PH) last Sept 21, due to heart complications.

The contest is a six-cornered fight involving PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, Barisan Nasional represented by Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng; Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (president of Barisan Jemaah Islamiah) and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar. - Bernama