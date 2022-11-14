Parts of Putrajaya flooded after heavy rain

PUTRAJAYA: A one-hour downpour caused flash floods in several precincts of the federal government’s administrative centre yesterday.

With heavy rain from 3pm, the areas of Persiaran Seri Perdana in Precinct 10, the government quarters of Precinct 11 A and the Health Clinic in Precinct 9 were inundated by about a foot (0.3048-metre).

Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Mohd Afizi Zolkifli said 20 personnel were rushed to the scenes after receiving a call at 4.30pm.

He said the flash flood was believed to have been caused by a blocked drain and firemen cleared the blockage.

“The water receded completely a few hours later and no victims were moved to a temporary evacuation centre,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya District police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz confirmed the flash flood incident and that no casualties were reported.

“The water has receded completely after the fire brigade cleared the blocked drain. No vehicle was reported damaged either,” he said.

Mahathir Hasnan, 28, who lives in the Precinct 11 A quarters, said this was the first time they’ve been hit by a flash flood since moving there in 2014.

“I panicked a bit because the water rose suddenly. My family and I decided to move the electrical items upstairs.

“We also moved the car to a higher place... it was raining heavily at that time,“ he said when met at his house yesterday.

The flash floods also attracted the attention of candidates contesting the Putrajaya parliamentary seat, including Dr Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz (PH-PKR), who spoke to the affected residents.

The Putrajaya Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery was also seen meeting the residents. - Bernama