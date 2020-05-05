Party-goers resorted to house parties during MCO: PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of party animals who missed patronising their favourite nightclubs due to the movement control order (MCO) had resorted to organising their own parties at private premises.

Most of these private wild parties, often alcohol and drug-fuelled, were held at service apartment units and at houses in gated communities to evade detection by the authorities.

Federal police narcotics crimes investigations department director Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said today that since the MCO commenced on March 18, police had raided 37 such private parties and arrested 346 people nationwide.

He said those held were aged between 14 and 40.

Ramli said checks at MCO roadblocks also led to the arrest of 132 individuals who were listed as wanted for narcotics-related crimes.

He said drug dealers had also turned to e-hailing and courier services for the delivery of narcotics to their clients.

“This did not only occur in Malaysia but worldwide, Interpol reported that a similar trend by drug dealers of using e-hailing and courier services to deliver drugs was rampant during lockdowns.” he said at a press conference at Bukit Aman today