Party hoppers are barred from joining DAP, says Anthony Loke

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has today said the party will not accept any party hoppers, Malay Mail reports

He was referring to controversial former assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee who was with Umno before switching to DAP in 2006.

Norhizam was one of the four assemblymen who caused the fall of the Sulaiman Md Ali government last October, leading to fresh state assembly elections.

Loke said this is in line with the party’s stand, whether such individuals are from within DAP or without.

“We will never accept such frogs. We will never accept any hoppers whether they are from our party or other parties. For Norhizam, the case is very clear: He hopped out when we were down.

“So right now, he wants to come back. He thinks that right now, he has lost in the (Malacca) state election and he wants a new platform. He wants to come back. He can forget about it.

“We told him to forget about it. We have many other good and capable candidates in the line-up,” Loke reportedly told a press conference at the DAP headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

On Sunday, Norhizam, who is now without a party reportedly declared his intentions of becoming an MP in GE15. He said he is ready to be a DAP or Umno member again and claimed several parties were courting him.