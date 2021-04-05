Party remains unsure of position with PAS while ties with Bersatu have all but collapsed, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Despite the sabre-rattling, Barisan Nasional’s (BN) readiness to face the next general election is far from being a certainty.

For a start Umno, the leading party in the coalition, remains unsure about its position with PAS, and ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) have all but broken down.

Its partners in BN - MCA and MIC - count for little, given the strong likelihood that urban votes, mostly non-Muslim and non-Malay, will go to Parti Keadilan Rakyat and perpetual rival DAP, according to analysts theSun spoke to.

Even within Umno, there is division of thought. As Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan pointed out, there was a call for its ministers to quit the Perikatan Nasional government but it failed to be adopted as a resolution.

Another, and perhaps bigger issue for Umno, is its ties with PAS. “PAS had indicated very clearly that it is standing by Bersatu because it feels it can get a better deal,” Azmi said.

This is despite the Islamist party’s alliance with Umno under Muafakat Nasional.

“PAS must realise that it is Umno and not Bersatu that will fight it tooth-and-nail in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, where PAS is currently in power.

“Umno has strong support in these states and can possibly wrest one or two of them from PAS.”

The ties between Umno and Bersatu are also at a breaking point. “There are ‘fierce’ demands made by some in Umno that have put them at loggerheads with Bersatu,” Azmi said.

“Leaders of Gabungan Parti Sarawak are making demands too, and they have cunningly disguised such demands by claiming that they are for the people of Sarawak.”

On the other hand, MCA and MIC, which were nearly wiped out in the 14th general election in 2018, remain weak in urban areas, which used to be their strongholds. “They can’t even get the support of their own communities.

“The MCA and MIC know well that they do not have a choice but to continue working with Umno. They know that they will have no future outside BN.”

He said the voting pattern clearly shows that urban voters now prefer Pakatan Harapan over MCA or MIC.

Senior fellow at the Malaysian Council of Professors Dr Jeniri Amir said Umno minsters are taking a cautious approach because they don’t want to be seen as the party that is causing problems to the people.

“Umno has a perception problem. If they resign from the government during this time of crisis, it will hurt them even more.”