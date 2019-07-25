Party strife will not affect govt: Wan Azizah (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The internal PKR dispute between Anwar Ibrahim and Azmin Ali will not affect the administration of the government, says Pakatan Harapan president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah.

The Deputy Prime Minister said there will always be disputes in political parties as not all members have the same views.

“We want the union to continue to restore our country and despite the political impact on the party, we remain united,“ she told reporters after the launch of Putrajaya International Islamic Arts & Cultural Festival 2019 at the Perbadanan Putrajaya Complex here today.

“Many party members support the president. The state administration will not be affected,“ said Wan Azizah when asked about whether the conflict between the two party leaders will effect the government administration.

Earlier, when opening the festival Wan Azizah said such festivals can fend off negative perceptions of Islam.

“This festival is capable of showing different sides of Islam and proving that art and culture are never marginalised in Islam.

“In fact, Islamic art and culture have shaped the world civilisation,“ she said.

The festival is an initiative by Perbadanan Putrajaya aimed at expanding the tourism sector, opening up more business opportunities and strengthening international relations between Malaysia and other countries.

With the theme “Splendour of Music and Vocals of the Islamic World” it shows how significantly music and vocals are mediums for communication connecting people universally.

A total of 100 artists from Morocco, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Iran, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia, represented by Tourism Malaysia, Kelantan, Terengganu, Malacca and Johor are taking part.

A total of 135 activities comprising cultural performances, exhibitions, demonstrations, forums and knowledge sharing will be held.