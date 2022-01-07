PAS: Accusations against Azam were meant to destabilise govt

PETALING JAYA: PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said the party welcomed MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki’s explanations on his shareholdings.

He said the party hopes allegations against Azam will now be put to rest.

“Azam’s statement is a clear denial of the accusations levelled against him. The claims were plainly intended to destabilise the administration of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“PAS is confident that the authorities will scrutinise Azam’s statement and then take appropriate action based on existing facts and laws,“ Takiyuddin said in a statement yesterday.

It was reported that Azam allegedly owned 2.15 million shares in Excel Force MSC Bhd in 2015, as well as 1.93 million shares in Gets Global Bhd the same year and 1.02 million shares the following year.

The MACC advisory panel has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Azam told the media that he allowed his brother to use his trading account to purchase shares from the two companies.

In the wake of the controversy, the Securities Commission (SC) said that it would be reaching out to Azam over his shareholding activities as well as his brother, who allegedly used the MACC chief’s account.

Azam has said that he would give full cooperation to the SC.