PAS all praise for new cabinet

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS has described the formation of the new Cabinet as done wisely with consideration given to the aspects of integrity, qualifications and balance between regions.

In a statement here, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) said the Cabinet appointments will ensure quality services by the government and that PAS welcomed the line up announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya a short while ago.

“PAS is also thankful for the trust given by the Prime Minister in us (PAS) and will honour it with the help of Allah, civil servants and the rakyat.

“PAS pledges to carry out this responsibility to the best of its ability and is ready to accept positive feedback from all quarters, specifically academicians, professionals and community leaders capable of developing our beloved nation,” he said.

Muhyiddin’s new-look Cabinet sees PAS rejoining the federal leadership after almost 43 years in the opposition. It has no deputy prime minister but four senior ministers instead.

Three PAS leaders are ministers in his Cabinet.

They are Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who was appointed as Minister of the Environment, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law)) and Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities).

Tuan Ibrahim is PAS deputy president, Takiyuddin its secretary-general, while Mohd Khairuddin is a member of PAS’ Central Working Committee.

The last time PAS was represented in the Federal Cabinet was from January 1973 till November 1977 when the PAS president then, Mohd Asri Muda, was Land and Rural Development Minister.

PAS was expelled from the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition then on Nov 14, 1977.

The current federal government under the leadership of Muhyiddin is made up of Bersatu, BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and PAS. - Bernama