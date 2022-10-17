PAS always ready to negotiate if Umno wants: Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS is always open to negotiating with Umno if the party wants to establish cooperation in facing the 15th General Election (GE15), says its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s recent statement was made to strengthen the relationship within Perikatan Nasional (PN), however, the latter never expressed the stance not to cooperate with Umno.

“If you really pay attention to the statement from the PAS president, there is no reason (for not being able to form cooperation) when we mention the unification of the ummah, it means (we) cannot be enemies. Even if we cannot be friends (as a coalition) we still cannot be enemies.

“Yes we are ready, we are always open for any talks or negotiations at any time,“ he said at the press conference for the closing ceremony of the ‘Forestry 121 Peaks’ programme at Taman Eko Rimba, yesterday.

When asked if PAS was open to working with Pakatan Harapan (PH), he said the party maintained its stance of not having any ‘relationship’ with the coalition in GE15.

Meanwhile, commenting on the use of the logo during GE15, Takiyuddin said candidates - including others from PN - who were contesting in the three PAS-governed states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, would use the PAS logo.

“So far, we have received a sort of green light from PN for PAS to use the party’s ‘moon’ logo in the states administered by PAS, namely Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah. So far, that is what has been accepted and agreed upon,” he said, adding that it was also to avoid confusion among the people. - Bernama