IPOH: Perak PAS has yet to be summoned for an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah regarding the political crisis in the state.

Its commissioner Razman Zakaria (pix), when contacted by Bernama today, said the party will have to wait for an official invitation for an audience with Sultan Nazrin.

Yesterday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that the party had instructed its three assemblymen in Perak to seek an audience with Sultan Nazrin pertaining to the political stalemate in the state.

Apart from Razman, who is also a Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, others are Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama) and Khalil Yahaya (Kubu Gajah).

On Friday, former menteri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal failed to obtain majority support in a vote of confidence at the State Legislative Assembly sitting after he garnered only 10 votes compared with 48 against and one abstention.

The motion was brought by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Baru) to prove Ahmad Faizal had the support of all 59 assemblymen as the Menteri Besar.

The Perak Legislative Assembly has 25 Barisan Nasional assemblymen, all from Umno; DAP (16); Amanah (5); Bersatu (5); PKR (3); PAS (3); while Gerakan and Independent have one seat each. — Bernama