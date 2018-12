PETALING JAYA: The call by PAS to Muslims to not celebrate Christmas tomorrow and not to post Christmas greetings on Facebook could destroy Malaysia’s multiculturalism, DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang (pix) said today.

PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, who is also the son of party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, was quoted by Sinar Harian as saying that Christmas has elements of “syirik” (idolatry), therefore Muslims are forbidden from celebrating it, including simply extending Christmas greetings.

“On this Christmas Eve, Malaysians are presented with the most shocking example of the vicious and toxic politics of lies, hate, fear, race and religion,” Lim said in a statement.

“Does PAS want to have a world war of religions, or a peaceful, tolerant and harmonious world based on the tolerance and peaceful coexistence of all the great religions of the world?”

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday wished a merry Christmas to the country’s Christians in a message in which he stressed cultural diversity in Turkey and the historic role of Anatolia in “harboring those who escaped conflict, persecution, war, and oppression”.

“We, as the adherents of an ancient tradition that is based on respect for thoughts, beliefs and basic human rights, regard the presence in our geography of different religions and cultures as a valuable asset today as well,” Erdogan said.

“This understanding, which constitutes the basis of our nation’s peace, security, unity and solidarity, is the greatest power we have that will enable our peaceful co-existence in the future, too.

“I wish that the Christmas, celebrated by our Christian citizens from different denominations, traditions and churches in line with their beliefs, will lead to the strengthening of the climate of solidarity in our country. I wish our Christian citizens and the whole Christian world a merry Christmas.”

Lim asked if Muhammad Khalil doesn’t view Erdogan as a true Muslim.