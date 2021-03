KUALA LUMPUR: PAS today expressed its commitment to continue to strengthen its cooperation with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno, as well as reject any effort to forge a new alliance with Pakatan Harapan (PH) or any of its allies.

Apart from of continuing the agenda of strengthening the ummah as the basis of its cooperation with PN, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said the party would also emphasise efforts to empower Muafakat Nasional (MN), and at the same time defend PN at all levels.

“PAS also rejects efforts by any party that can disrupt the unity of the ummah which has long been established,” he said in a statement today.

Takiyuddin who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said PAS is closely following the developments of cooperation among PN allies several meetings led by party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang have been conducted including with Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, yesterday.

“PAS is confident that all differences, disputes and misunderstanding that have arisen can be resolved by the leadership of the parties based on the principle of ukhwah (brotherhood) and family for the sake of the country and the people.

“For the time being, all parties should fully focus on combating Covid-19 as well as economic recovery efforts,” he said. — Bernama