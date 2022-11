PETALING JAYA: PAS congratulates Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for becoming prime minister.

In a statement, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan thanked Anwar for offering Perikatan Nasional to join his unity government, saying the matter will be discussed among the PN component parties.

“PAS expresses our gratitude and we will discuss the matter with our PN component partners as well as seek feedback from the voters who have supported PAS and PN during the general election,“ he said.