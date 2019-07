KUALA LUMPUR: PAS will reject a motion to compel lawmakers to declare their assets, claiming such a move was not allowed under Islamic law because “it concerns the security of the individual and his family”.

Party deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also described the move as “pointless”.

“In Islam, there is a hadith that says if God has given you wealth, don’t go around declaring it in public because many people will be observing.”

“(In any case) the Opposition has nothing to declare. It is right for government MPs to declare their assets because they have access to government projects,” he told said at the Parliament lobby today.

He said existing laws were enough to deal with issues on assets and income and lawmakers were already required to make annual declarations to the Inland Revenue Board.

The government had earlier tabled a motion to require all MPs and senators to declare their assets.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today anyone who fails to comply can be hauled up by the Parliament Select Committee on Rights and Privileges.