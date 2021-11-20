PAS denies disputing nomination of PN’s Melaka CM Candidate

MELAKA: PAS has denied issuing a statement dismissing Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin’s nomination as the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Melaka chief minister’s post.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) said the statement bearing the party’s Syura Ulama Council letterhead being circulated on social media was fake.

“I ask those responsible for this slander to withdraw the false statement and stay away from disgraceful acts caused by selfishness,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Earlier, a media statement attributed to the PAS Syura Ulama Council claimed that the party did not support the candidacy of Mas Ermieyati as the Chief Minister if PN won the state election.

Yesterday, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the nomination of the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) as its Chief Minister candidate. — Bernama