PAS describes dissemination of PN candidates list for snap polls as a nerves war

KOTA BARU: PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah (pix) has described the dissemination of the list of proposed candidates that will be fielded by Perikatan Nasional (PN) if a snap election were to be held, as a war of nerves triggered by certain parties.

He said the dissemination of the list also seen as intended at creating a negative atmosphere within PN component parties.

“The dissemination of the list appears to be a deliberate act of certain parties just to create an issue and to make those whose names were not in the list to feel ‘uncomfortable’.

“I also wonder how the list is obtained when we have never discussed about it,” he told reporters after attending the state executive council meeting at the official residence of the Mentri Besar here today.

The list of proposed PN candidates for the snap election has been making its rounds on social media since last week.

Among others, the list shows Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob will contest for the Pengkalan Chepa parliamentary seat while Kota Bharu MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan will be the candidate for the Tanjong Mas state seat. — Bernama