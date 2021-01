KUALA LUMPUR: PAS is determined to strengthen the Muafakat Nasional and to defend the Perikatan Nasional government, said its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

Takiyuddin, in a statement today, said that PAS did not want to be involved or be dragged into political polemics that would bring the country to the brink of division and at the same time invited instability, threatening the peace and economic lives of the people.

“After jointly leading towards the unity of the ummah via Muafakat Nasional, followed by establishing the Perikatan Nasional government, PAS is of the view that all parties need to be committed, honest and responsible in managing the governance and administration of the country, especially now with the current unprecedented challenges face by the world,” he said.

Apart from that, PAS also urged its political allies, especially those in the government, to adopt an open mind, tolerant and take lessons from past events for the benefit of the people who need good leadership and integrity.

He said PAS as a major political party in the country that is based on Islamic principles, firmly believes that the aspect of unity is very important in the process of building the country for the benefit of the people.

“PAS strongly believes that only true and sincere unity can lead to the construction of a harmonious, united and developed nation as well as mutual acceptance and respect between people of various races, religions, customs and cultures,” he said. -Bernama