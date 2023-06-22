PAS fails to strike out Mujahid’s suit regarding alleged support for LGBT

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here rejected an application by PAS to strike out a defamation suit by Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof against the party relating to claims that the Amanah vice-president supported the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

Mujahid’s counsel, Noorazmir Zakaria said Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh made the decision yesterday and ordered the party to pay RM3,000 in costs to Mujahid and set the trial for Nov 24 to 26, 2025.

Lawyer Mohd Faizi Che Abu, representing PAS meanwhile said that the court had rejected their application after finding there were issues that needed to be addressed, including whether the Facebook account was owned by PAS.

On Feb 15, PAS, represented by its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan filed an application to strike off Mujahid’s suit on the basis that he as plaintiff failed to reveal any reasonable clause of action against the party.

Mujahid filed his suit on 15 Dec 2022, claiming that on Oct 16 the same year, PAS as defended had with malicious intent deliberately damaged his reputation and slandered him by making or publishing a defamatory statement on the party’s Facebook account’s status.

As such, he is seeking a court order for a retraction and to delete the defamatory statement and his photo within 14 days from the judgment day in addition to general, exemplary and aggravated damages.

In its statement of defence, PAS claimed that the plaintiff’s statement of demand was flawed and invalid as he failed to name the offender who had control and published the article in question.-Bernama