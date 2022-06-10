PAS has plan B if cooperation with Umno fails: Deputy president

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS has plan B, if the proposed cooperation with Umno does not materialise or not successful said PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Tuan Ibrahim however, did not elaborate further on the other plan.

He said, for the time being, PAS was still trying to resolve minor issues with Umno, which had formed a political alliance under the umbrella of Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Tuan Ibrahim said, to him, MN, which formed a cooperation with two parties in the past, is an important platform, not just for politics but for Muslims in Malaysia.

“It we look at sensitivity, PAS is more sensitive towards Umno...we will work on resolving it first, if we succeed we will continue but if it fails, we have plan B,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament building, here yesterday.

As for the three conditions set by Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for PAS to fulfill if the political cooperation was to materialise in order to face the 15th General Election, Tuan Ibrahim said the conditions were not spelled out in Umno’s official statement.

“Therefore I feel, the three conditions must have been spelled out in the official statement. The official statement did not include any conditions,” he said.

Media reports claimed Ahmad Zahid had set three conditions to PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, that is to exit Perikatan Nasional (PN), severe political ties with Bersatu; and openly declare that the party has severed ties with PN and Bersatu.

He said, however, PAS welcomes Umno’s preparedness to unite the ‘ummah’, but several conditions set must be scrutinised first, and he believes the party would carry out the necessary efforts.

Earlier, PAS vice president Datuk Idris Ahmad was reported as saying that the party would convene a meeting this Saturday, among others, to discuss issues related to the party’s stand on political cooperation with other political parties. - Bernama