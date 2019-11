KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) will instruct PAS members in Tanjung Piai to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) component party MCA in the by-election on Nov 16.

This is despite the MCA candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng maintaining his party’s stand in rejecting a bill by Abdul Hadi to give shariah courts wider powers.

Wee had also said the matter was now a thing of the past, considering it was raised before Pakatan Harapan (PH) came into power.

“That is his personal opinion. We are working together with the party (BN),” Hadi said when met at the Parliament lobby, here today.

“Our machineries will be mobilised (for the by-election). I will head down to Tanjung Piai on Wednesday. This is in the spirit of our unity charter with Umno. I will instruct (our members) to vote for BN and MCA.”

Hadi also dismissed claims that party members were unhappy with the leadership’s decision to support a non-Malay candidate.

Earlier today, Wee said the bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, also known as RUU355, had ceased to exist after BN lost federal power, but pointed out that MCA had stated its stand in rejecting the bill.

His statement came a day after Kelantan PH chairman Datuk Husam Musa questioned Wee’s stand on RUU355, asking how PAS could support Wee if the latter maintained his stand against the bill.

The bill was tabled in 2016 by Hadi, and despite being listed for second reading in March 2018, it never saw the light of day.

On Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) president Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz’s decision to contest in the Tanjung Piai by-election, Hadi said PAS will now be reviewing its cooperation with the party.

Berjasa is part of the three-member coalition Gagasan Sejahtera, consisting of PAS and Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (Ikatan), which was formed before the 14th General Election.