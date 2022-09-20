PAS is against holding GE15 this year: Idris

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS vice-president Datuk Idris Ahmad said the party’s representatives in the government will suggest for the 15th General Election (GE15) not be held this year.

“There is no need to hold GE15, especially when it is (nearing) flood season, we already know there will be floods and it will make it difficult to manage the election,“ he told reporters here today.

Idris said PAS would not dissolve the State Legislative Assembly in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu until around March 2023 when the term ends.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that matters pertaining to the upcoming GE15 would be among those to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow. - Bernama