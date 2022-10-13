PAS: Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu not dissolving state assemblies

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS is sticking to its stand not to seek dissolution of the state legislative assemblies of states under its rule - Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah - for simultaneous elections with the 15th General Election (GE15).

This was decided at PAS’s Central Working Committee meeting held for about four hours at the party’s headquarters here today.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said PAS also made a decision to strengthen cooperation in Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the spirit of ummah (Muslim) unity .

He said apart from that, the meeting also decided to finalise discussions on the party’s candidates for GE15.

“The lists of candidates from the states need to be taken up for evaluation by the Shura Ulama Council (PAS’s highest decision making body),“ he said in a statement.

The meeting was also attended by several top party leaders including Deputy President Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Secretary-General Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Parliament was dissolved on Monday (Oct 10). GE15 must be held within 60 days from Oct 10.

The terms of the Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah state assemblies only end in July next year. - Bernama