PAS Kelantan to discuss Umno in state exco line-up with central leadership

KOTA BHARU: PAS Kelantan will discuss with the party’s central leadership on the appointment of Umno assemblymen in the state Exco line-up following the change in the country’s political landscape.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said so far, he had not received any instruction on the matter by the party’s top leadership.

“For the time being, our focus is to strengthen unity and collaboration between PAS and Umno under this new political coalition,” he told reporters when met at Kolej Islam Antarabangsa Sultan Ismail Petra (KIAS) in Nilam Puri, here today.

Yesterday, Kelantan Umno Liason Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said they would not demand posts in the PAS-led state government.

Meanwhile, on the new federal Cabinet line-up, the mentri besar hoped only individuals who are corruption-free and of integrity would be appointed as ministers.

“We hope that the appointment of ministers will take into account people’s aspirations,” he added. - Bernama